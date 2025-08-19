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HFRO: Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic
HFRO exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.31 and at a high of 7.38.
Follow Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFRO News
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Buying Real Estate At Half Price
- HFRO: Assessing The New $100 Million Share Buyback Program (NYSE:HFRO)
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- HFRO: One Of The Best Investment Grade Preferreds
- HFRO: Resilient Real Estate Fund But Struggling In High Interest Rate Environment
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- HFRO: An 8% Dividend Yield From The Preferreds Of This Investment-Grade CEF (NYSE:HFRO)
- HFRO: Discounted Valuation As A Result Of Underwhelming Performance (NYSE:HFRO)
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HFRO stock price today?
Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic stock is priced at 7.34 today. It trades within 7.31 - 7.38, yesterday's close was 7.33, and trading volume reached 235. The live price chart of HFRO shows these updates.
Does Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic stock pay dividends?
Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic is currently valued at 7.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.74% and USD. View the chart live to track HFRO movements.
How to buy HFRO stock?
You can buy Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic shares at the current price of 7.34. Orders are usually placed near 7.34 or 7.64, while 235 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow HFRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HFRO stock?
Investing in Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic involves considering the yearly range 5.47 - 7.69 and current price 7.34. Many compare -2.39% and 17.63% before placing orders at 7.34 or 7.64. Explore the HFRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic stock highest prices?
The highest price of Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic in the past year was 7.69. Within 5.47 - 7.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic performance using the live chart.
What are Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic (HFRO) over the year was 5.47. Comparing it with the current 7.34 and 5.47 - 7.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HFRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HFRO stock split?
Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Common Shares of Benefic has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.33, and 19.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.33
- Open
- 7.33
- Bid
- 7.34
- Ask
- 7.64
- Low
- 7.31
- High
- 7.38
- Volume
- 235
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.63%
- Year Change
- 19.74%