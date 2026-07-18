QuotesSections
Currencies / HEZU
Back to US Stock Market

HEZU: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

50.27 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HEZU exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.20 and at a high of 50.38.

Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HEZU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HEZU stock price today?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock is priced at 50.27 today. It trades within 50.20 - 50.38, yesterday's close was 50.06, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of HEZU shows these updates.

Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF is currently valued at 50.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.89% and USD. View the chart live to track HEZU movements.

How to buy HEZU stock?

You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF shares at the current price of 50.27. Orders are usually placed near 50.27 or 50.57, while 32 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow HEZU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HEZU stock?

Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.16 - 50.38 and current price 50.27. Many compare 1.93% and 9.28% before placing orders at 50.27 or 50.57. Explore the HEZU price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the past year was 50.38. Within 40.16 - 50.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) over the year was 40.16. Comparing it with the current 50.27 and 40.16 - 50.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEZU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HEZU stock split?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.06, and 24.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.20 50.38
Year Range
40.16 50.38
Previous Close
50.06
Open
50.37
Bid
50.27
Ask
50.57
Low
50.20
High
50.38
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
1.93%
6 Months Change
9.28%
Year Change
24.89%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev