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HEZU: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF
HEZU exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.20 and at a high of 50.38.
Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEZU News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEZU stock price today?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock is priced at 50.27 today. It trades within 50.20 - 50.38, yesterday's close was 50.06, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of HEZU shows these updates.
Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF is currently valued at 50.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.89% and USD. View the chart live to track HEZU movements.
How to buy HEZU stock?
You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF shares at the current price of 50.27. Orders are usually placed near 50.27 or 50.57, while 32 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow HEZU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEZU stock?
Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.16 - 50.38 and current price 50.27. Many compare 1.93% and 9.28% before placing orders at 50.27 or 50.57. Explore the HEZU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the past year was 50.38. Within 40.16 - 50.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) over the year was 40.16. Comparing it with the current 50.27 and 40.16 - 50.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEZU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEZU stock split?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.06, and 24.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.06
- Open
- 50.37
- Bid
- 50.27
- Ask
- 50.57
- Low
- 50.20
- High
- 50.38
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.28%
- Year Change
- 24.89%