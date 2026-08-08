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HEGD: Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF
HEGD exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.23 and at a high of 27.36.
Follow Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEGD stock price today?
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 27.30 today. It trades within 27.23 - 27.36, yesterday's close was 27.18, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of HEGD shows these updates.
Does Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 27.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.75% and USD. View the chart live to track HEGD movements.
How to buy HEGD stock?
You can buy Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 27.30. Orders are usually placed near 27.30 or 27.60, while 43 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow HEGD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEGD stock?
Investing in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.91 - 27.44 and current price 27.30. Many compare 1.90% and 7.86% before placing orders at 27.30 or 27.60. Explore the HEGD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the past year was 27.44. Within 23.91 - 27.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) over the year was 23.91. Comparing it with the current 27.30 and 23.91 - 27.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEGD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEGD stock split?
Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.18, and 13.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.18
- Open
- 27.23
- Bid
- 27.30
- Ask
- 27.60
- Low
- 27.23
- High
- 27.36
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.86%
- Year Change
- 13.75%