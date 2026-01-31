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HEFA: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
HEFA exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.46 and at a high of 47.68.
Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEFA News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEFA stock price today?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 47.64 today. It trades within 47.46 - 47.68, yesterday's close was 47.30, and trading volume reached 485. The live price chart of HEFA shows these updates.
Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 47.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.93% and USD. View the chart live to track HEFA movements.
How to buy HEFA stock?
You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 47.64. Orders are usually placed near 47.64 or 47.94, while 485 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow HEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEFA stock?
Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.38 - 47.68 and current price 47.64. Many compare 2.78% and 7.64% before placing orders at 47.64 or 47.94. Explore the HEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 47.68. Within 38.38 - 47.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) over the year was 38.38. Comparing it with the current 47.64 and 38.38 - 47.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEFA stock split?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.30, and 23.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.30
- Open
- 47.68
- Bid
- 47.64
- Ask
- 47.94
- Low
- 47.46
- High
- 47.68
- Volume
- 485
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.64%
- Year Change
- 23.93%