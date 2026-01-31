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HEFA: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

47.64 USD 0.34 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HEFA exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.46 and at a high of 47.68.

Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HEFA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HEFA stock price today?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 47.64 today. It trades within 47.46 - 47.68, yesterday's close was 47.30, and trading volume reached 485. The live price chart of HEFA shows these updates.

Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 47.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.93% and USD. View the chart live to track HEFA movements.

How to buy HEFA stock?

You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 47.64. Orders are usually placed near 47.64 or 47.94, while 485 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow HEFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HEFA stock?

Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.38 - 47.68 and current price 47.64. Many compare 2.78% and 7.64% before placing orders at 47.64 or 47.94. Explore the HEFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 47.68. Within 38.38 - 47.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) over the year was 38.38. Comparing it with the current 47.64 and 38.38 - 47.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HEFA stock split?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.30, and 23.93% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.46 47.68
Year Range
38.38 47.68
Previous Close
47.30
Open
47.68
Bid
47.64
Ask
47.94
Low
47.46
High
47.68
Volume
485
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
2.78%
6 Months Change
7.64%
Year Change
23.93%
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