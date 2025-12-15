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HAP: VanEck Natural Resources ETF
HAP exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.75 and at a high of 73.04.
Follow VanEck Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAP News
- Stagflation May Be The New Base Case: Why It Matters
- After The Shock: Where Resources Go Next
- GNR: A Beneficiary Of Rising Energy Prices (NYSEARCA:GNR)
- Iran Oil Disruption: Geopolitics And Global Energy Markets
- MGNR: Active Management Takes Advantage Of Higher Metal Prices (NYSEARCA:MGNR)
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
- HAP: An Option To Consider If Inflation And Commodities Rise In 2026 (NYSEARCA:HAP)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAP stock price today?
VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 72.84 today. It trades within 72.75 - 73.04, yesterday's close was 72.12, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of HAP shows these updates.
Does VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 72.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.74% and USD. View the chart live to track HAP movements.
How to buy HAP stock?
You can buy VanEck Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 72.84. Orders are usually placed near 72.84 or 73.14, while 15 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow HAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAP stock?
Investing in VanEck Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.83 - 74.63 and current price 72.84. Many compare 3.48% and -2.10% before placing orders at 72.84 or 73.14. Explore the HAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 74.63. Within 54.83 - 74.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) over the year was 54.83. Comparing it with the current 72.84 and 54.83 - 74.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAP stock split?
VanEck Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.12, and 31.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.12
- Open
- 72.80
- Bid
- 72.84
- Ask
- 73.14
- Low
- 72.75
- High
- 73.04
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.10%
- Year Change
- 31.74%