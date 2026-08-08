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GVLU: Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF
GVLU exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.76 and at a high of 28.83.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GVLU stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock is priced at 28.80 today. It trades within 28.76 - 28.83, yesterday's close was 28.50, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GVLU shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF is currently valued at 28.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.50% and USD. View the chart live to track GVLU movements.
How to buy GVLU stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 28.80. Orders are usually placed near 28.80 or 29.10, while 10 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow GVLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GVLU stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 28.83 and current price 28.80. Many compare 2.24% and 9.22% before placing orders at 28.80 or 29.10. Explore the GVLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF in the past year was 28.83. Within 24.61 - 28.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 28.80 and 24.61 - 28.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GVLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GVLU stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust Gotham 1000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.50, and 8.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.50
- Open
- 28.79
- Bid
- 28.80
- Ask
- 29.10
- Low
- 28.76
- High
- 28.83
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.22%
- Year Change
- 8.50%