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GUSE: Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF
GUSE exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.23 and at a high of 46.36.
Follow Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GUSE stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 46.23 today. It trades within 46.23 - 46.36, yesterday's close was 46.20, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GUSE shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 46.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.13% and USD. View the chart live to track GUSE movements.
How to buy GUSE stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 46.23. Orders are usually placed near 46.23 or 46.53, while 10 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow GUSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GUSE stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.97 - 46.69 and current price 46.23. Many compare 2.44% and 13.84% before placing orders at 46.23 or 46.53. Explore the GUSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 46.69. Within 37.97 - 46.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF (GUSE) over the year was 37.97. Comparing it with the current 46.23 and 37.97 - 46.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GUSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GUSE stock split?
Goldman Sachs Enhanced U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.20, and 16.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.20
- Open
- 46.30
- Bid
- 46.23
- Ask
- 46.53
- Low
- 46.23
- High
- 46.36
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.84%
- Year Change
- 16.13%