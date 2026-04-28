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GTO: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
GTO exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.27 and at a high of 46.37.
Follow Invesco Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTO News
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- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
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- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTO stock price today?
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.32 today. It trades within 46.27 - 46.37, yesterday's close was 46.25, and trading volume reached 276. The live price chart of GTO shows these updates.
Does Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.26% and USD. View the chart live to track GTO movements.
How to buy GTO stock?
You can buy Invesco Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.32. Orders are usually placed near 46.32 or 46.62, while 276 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow GTO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTO stock?
Investing in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.88 - 48.00 and current price 46.32. Many compare 0.96% and -3.08% before placing orders at 46.32 or 46.62. Explore the GTO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 48.00. Within 45.88 - 48.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) over the year was 45.88. Comparing it with the current 46.32 and 45.88 - 48.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTO stock split?
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.25, and -1.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.25
- Open
- 46.37
- Bid
- 46.32
- Ask
- 46.62
- Low
- 46.27
- High
- 46.37
- Volume
- 276
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.08%
- Year Change
- -1.26%