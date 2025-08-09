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GSUS: Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF
GSUS exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.42 and at a high of 106.91.
Follow Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSUS News
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- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
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- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
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- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSUS stock price today?
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 106.83 today. It trades within 106.42 - 106.91, yesterday's close was 106.02, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of GSUS shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 106.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.74% and USD. View the chart live to track GSUS movements.
How to buy GSUS stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 106.83. Orders are usually placed near 106.83 or 107.13, while 92 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow GSUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSUS stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 86.68 - 107.19 and current price 106.83. Many compare 3.03% and 13.81% before placing orders at 106.83 or 107.13. Explore the GSUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 107.19. Within 86.68 - 107.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (GSUS) over the year was 86.68. Comparing it with the current 106.83 and 86.68 - 107.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSUS stock split?
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.02, and 20.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 106.02
- Open
- 106.57
- Bid
- 106.83
- Ask
- 107.13
- Low
- 106.42
- High
- 106.91
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 3.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.81%
- Year Change
- 20.74%