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GSEU: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

50.55 USD 0.28 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GSEU exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.50 and at a high of 50.66.

Follow Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GSEU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GSEU stock price today?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.55 today. It trades within 50.50 - 50.66, yesterday's close was 50.27, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of GSEU shows these updates.

Does Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.70% and USD. View the chart live to track GSEU movements.

How to buy GSEU stock?

You can buy Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.55. Orders are usually placed near 50.55 or 50.85, while 12 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GSEU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GSEU stock?

Investing in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.98 - 50.66 and current price 50.55. Many compare 1.63% and 5.03% before placing orders at 50.55 or 50.85. Explore the GSEU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the past year was 50.66. Within 41.98 - 50.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) over the year was 41.98. Comparing it with the current 50.55 and 41.98 - 50.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSEU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GSEU stock split?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.27, and 19.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.50 50.66
Year Range
41.98 50.66
Previous Close
50.27
Open
50.55
Bid
50.55
Ask
50.85
Low
50.50
High
50.66
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
1.63%
6 Months Change
5.03%
Year Change
19.70%
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