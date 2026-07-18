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GSEU: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF
GSEU exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.50 and at a high of 50.66.
Follow Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSEU News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSEU stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.55 today. It trades within 50.50 - 50.66, yesterday's close was 50.27, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of GSEU shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.70% and USD. View the chart live to track GSEU movements.
How to buy GSEU stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.55. Orders are usually placed near 50.55 or 50.85, while 12 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GSEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSEU stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.98 - 50.66 and current price 50.55. Many compare 1.63% and 5.03% before placing orders at 50.55 or 50.85. Explore the GSEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the past year was 50.66. Within 41.98 - 50.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) over the year was 41.98. Comparing it with the current 50.55 and 41.98 - 50.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSEU stock split?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.27, and 19.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.27
- Open
- 50.55
- Bid
- 50.55
- Ask
- 50.85
- Low
- 50.50
- High
- 50.66
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.03%
- Year Change
- 19.70%