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GRNY: Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF
GRNY exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.72 and at a high of 27.94.
Follow Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRNY stock price today?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 27.85 today. It trades within 27.72 - 27.94, yesterday's close was 27.71, and trading volume reached 1221. The live price chart of GRNY shows these updates.
Does Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 27.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GRNY movements.
How to buy GRNY stock?
You can buy Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 27.85. Orders are usually placed near 27.85 or 28.15, while 1221 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow GRNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRNY stock?
Investing in Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.81 - 28.16 and current price 27.85. Many compare 2.84% and 12.80% before placing orders at 27.85 or 28.15. Explore the GRNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF in the past year was 28.16. Within 22.81 - 28.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) over the year was 22.81. Comparing it with the current 27.85 and 22.81 - 28.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRNY stock split?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.71, and 21.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.71
- Open
- 27.84
- Bid
- 27.85
- Ask
- 28.15
- Low
- 27.72
- High
- 27.94
- Volume
- 1.221 K
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.80%
- Year Change
- 21.40%