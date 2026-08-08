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GOU: GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF
GOU exchange rate has changed by -2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.20 and at a high of 27.88.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOU stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF stock is priced at 27.25 today. It trades within 27.20 - 27.88, yesterday's close was 27.96, and trading volume reached 123. The live price chart of GOU shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF is currently valued at 27.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.11% and USD. View the chart live to track GOU movements.
How to buy GOU stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 27.25. Orders are usually placed near 27.25 or 27.55, while 123 and -1.23% show market activity. Follow GOU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOU stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.77 - 38.51 and current price 27.25. Many compare -6.13% and 21.81% before placing orders at 27.25 or 27.55. Explore the GOU price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF in the past year was 38.51. Within 17.77 - 38.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF (GOU) over the year was 17.77. Comparing it with the current 27.25 and 17.77 - 38.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOU stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.96, and 7.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.96
- Open
- 27.59
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- Low
- 27.20
- High
- 27.88
- Volume
- 123
- Daily Change
- -2.54%
- Month Change
- -6.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.81%
- Year Change
- 7.11%