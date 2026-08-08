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GOP: Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF
GOP exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.53 and at a high of 44.84.
Follow Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOP stock price today?
Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock is priced at 44.80 today. It trades within 44.53 - 44.84, yesterday's close was 44.63, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of GOP shows these updates.
Does Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock pay dividends?
Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF is currently valued at 44.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.59% and USD. View the chart live to track GOP movements.
How to buy GOP stock?
You can buy Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF shares at the current price of 44.80. Orders are usually placed near 44.80 or 45.10, while 13 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow GOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOP stock?
Investing in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.28 - 45.01 and current price 44.80. Many compare 3.18% and 14.87% before placing orders at 44.80 or 45.10. Explore the GOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF in the past year was 45.01. Within 36.28 - 45.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (GOP) over the year was 36.28. Comparing it with the current 44.80 and 36.28 - 45.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOP stock split?
Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.63, and 17.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.63
- Open
- 44.84
- Bid
- 44.80
- Ask
- 45.10
- Low
- 44.53
- High
- 44.84
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 3.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.87%
- Year Change
- 17.59%