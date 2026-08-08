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GOOP: NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF
GOOP exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.79 and at a high of 38.16.
Follow NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOOP stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF stock is priced at 37.95 today. It trades within 37.79 - 38.16, yesterday's close was 38.19, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of GOOP shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF is currently valued at 37.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.34% and USD. View the chart live to track GOOP movements.
How to buy GOOP stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF shares at the current price of 37.95. Orders are usually placed near 37.95 or 38.25, while 26 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow GOOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOOP stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.18 - 48.22 and current price 37.95. Many compare -4.53% and 4.34% before placing orders at 37.95 or 38.25. Explore the GOOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF in the past year was 48.22. Within 30.18 - 48.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) over the year was 30.18. Comparing it with the current 37.95 and 30.18 - 48.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOOP stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.19, and 24.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.19
- Open
- 37.97
- Bid
- 37.95
- Ask
- 38.25
- Low
- 37.79
- High
- 38.16
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- -4.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.34%
- Year Change
- 24.34%