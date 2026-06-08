- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GIGB: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
GIGB exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.01 and at a high of 45.12.
Follow Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GIGB News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIGB stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 45.07 today. It trades within 45.01 - 45.12, yesterday's close was 45.00, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of GIGB shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 45.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track GIGB movements.
How to buy GIGB stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 45.07. Orders are usually placed near 45.07 or 45.37, while 77 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow GIGB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIGB stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.87 - 47.16 and current price 45.07. Many compare 0.45% and -3.08% before placing orders at 45.07 or 45.37. Explore the GIGB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 47.16. Within 44.87 - 47.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) over the year was 44.87. Comparing it with the current 45.07 and 44.87 - 47.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIGB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIGB stock split?
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.00, and -1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.00
- Open
- 45.11
- Bid
- 45.07
- Ask
- 45.37
- Low
- 45.01
- High
- 45.12
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.08%
- Year Change
- -1.49%