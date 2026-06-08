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GHYB: Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
GHYB exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.57 and at a high of 44.60.
Follow Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHYB News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Analyzing 4 Goldman Sachs High Yield Income Funds
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Rupture And Resilience
- 3 High-Yield (6%+) Bond ETFs for Passive Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GHYB stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 44.59 today. It trades within 44.57 - 44.60, yesterday's close was 44.46, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of GHYB shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 44.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.39% and USD. View the chart live to track GHYB movements.
How to buy GHYB stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 44.59. Orders are usually placed near 44.59 or 44.89, while 28 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GHYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GHYB stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.01 - 45.91 and current price 44.59. Many compare 0.47% and -0.76% before placing orders at 44.59 or 44.89. Explore the GHYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 45.91. Within 44.01 - 45.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) over the year was 44.01. Comparing it with the current 44.59 and 44.01 - 45.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GHYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GHYB stock split?
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.46, and -1.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.46
- Open
- 44.59
- Bid
- 44.59
- Ask
- 44.89
- Low
- 44.57
- High
- 44.60
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.76%
- Year Change
- -1.39%