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GGLS: Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
GGLS exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.21 and at a high of 56.95.
Follow Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGLS stock price today?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 56.84 today. It trades within 56.21 - 56.95, yesterday's close was 56.30, and trading volume reached 140. The live price chart of GGLS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 56.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 440.82% and USD. View the chart live to track GGLS movements.
How to buy GGLS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 56.84. Orders are usually placed near 56.84 or 57.14, while 140 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow GGLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGLS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 5.06 - 64.37 and current price 56.84. Many compare 2.58% and 712.00% before placing orders at 56.84 or 57.14. Explore the GGLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 64.37. Within 5.06 - 64.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (GGLS) over the year was 5.06. Comparing it with the current 56.84 and 5.06 - 64.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGLS stock split?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.30, and 440.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.30
- Open
- 56.54
- Bid
- 56.84
- Ask
- 57.14
- Low
- 56.21
- High
- 56.95
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 712.00%
- Year Change
- 440.82%