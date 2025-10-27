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GFGF: Guru Favorite Stocks ETF
GFGF exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.65 and at a high of 36.65.
Follow Guru Favorite Stocks ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GFGF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GFGF stock price today?
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock is priced at 36.65 today. It trades within 36.65 - 36.65, yesterday's close was 36.69, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GFGF shows these updates.
Does Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock pay dividends?
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF is currently valued at 36.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.30% and USD. View the chart live to track GFGF movements.
How to buy GFGF stock?
You can buy Guru Favorite Stocks ETF shares at the current price of 36.65. Orders are usually placed near 36.65 or 36.95, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GFGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GFGF stock?
Investing in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.87 - 36.69 and current price 36.65. Many compare 0.77% and 9.27% before placing orders at 36.65 or 36.95. Explore the GFGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF in the past year was 36.69. Within 30.87 - 36.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Guru Favorite Stocks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (GFGF) over the year was 30.87. Comparing it with the current 36.65 and 30.87 - 36.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GFGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GFGF stock split?
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.69, and 11.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.69
- Open
- 36.65
- Bid
- 36.65
- Ask
- 36.95
- Low
- 36.65
- High
- 36.65
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.27%
- Year Change
- 11.30%