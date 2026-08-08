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GEVX: Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF
GEVX exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.42 and at a high of 20.05.
Follow Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEVX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.49 today. It trades within 18.42 - 20.05, yesterday's close was 19.77, and trading volume reached 202. The live price chart of GEVX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.18% and USD. View the chart live to track GEVX movements.
How to buy GEVX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.49. Orders are usually placed near 19.49 or 19.79, while 202 and -2.79% show market activity. Follow GEVX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEVX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.67 - 92.45 and current price 19.49. Many compare 3.78% and -62.73% before placing orders at 19.49 or 19.79. Explore the GEVX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF in the past year was 92.45. Within 15.67 - 92.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF (GEVX) over the year was 15.67. Comparing it with the current 19.49 and 15.67 - 92.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEVX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEVX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.77, and -31.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.77
- Open
- 20.05
- Bid
- 19.49
- Ask
- 19.79
- Low
- 18.42
- High
- 20.05
- Volume
- 202
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.73%
- Year Change
- -31.18%