- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GEVG: Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF
GEVG exchange rate has changed by -2.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.41 and at a high of 26.22.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEVG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock is priced at 24.66 today. It trades within 23.41 - 26.22, yesterday's close was 25.42, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of GEVG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF is currently valued at 24.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 61.81% and USD. View the chart live to track GEVG movements.
How to buy GEVG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF shares at the current price of 24.66. Orders are usually placed near 24.66 or 24.96, while 50 and -5.95% show market activity. Follow GEVG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEVG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.07 - 39.64 and current price 24.66. Many compare 3.57% and 8.40% before placing orders at 24.66 or 24.96. Explore the GEVG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF in the past year was 39.64. Within 12.07 - 39.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF (GEVG) over the year was 12.07. Comparing it with the current 24.66 and 12.07 - 39.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEVG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEVG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long GEV Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.42, and 61.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.42
- Open
- 26.22
- Bid
- 24.66
- Ask
- 24.96
- Low
- 23.41
- High
- 26.22
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- -2.99%
- Month Change
- 3.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.40%
- Year Change
- 61.81%