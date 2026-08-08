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GEME: Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF
GEME exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.99 and at a high of 42.58.
Follow Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEME stock price today?
Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF stock is priced at 42.43 today. It trades within 41.99 - 42.58, yesterday's close was 42.19, and trading volume reached 211. The live price chart of GEME shows these updates.
Does Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF is currently valued at 42.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.63% and USD. View the chart live to track GEME movements.
How to buy GEME stock?
You can buy Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF shares at the current price of 42.43. Orders are usually placed near 42.43 or 42.73, while 211 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow GEME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEME stock?
Investing in Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.62 - 45.99 and current price 42.43. Many compare 2.17% and 12.79% before placing orders at 42.43 or 42.73. Explore the GEME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF in the past year was 45.99. Within 33.62 - 45.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF (GEME) over the year was 33.62. Comparing it with the current 42.43 and 33.62 - 45.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEME stock split?
Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.19, and 13.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.19
- Open
- 42.12
- Bid
- 42.43
- Ask
- 42.73
- Low
- 41.99
- High
- 42.58
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.79%
- Year Change
- 13.63%