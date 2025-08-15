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GEM: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
GEM exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.85 and at a high of 50.43.
Follow Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEM News
- Emerging Markets ETFs Soar in May: Here's Why
- G8 Education 2025 slides: occupancy crisis overshadows quality gains
- Earnings call transcript: G8 Education faces challenges in H2 2025
- China’s GEM Posts Record Profit as Indonesia Nickel Output Soars
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades G8 Education stock to Hold amid legal concerns
- Gemini Space Station files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEM stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.27 today. It trades within 49.85 - 50.43, yesterday's close was 49.74, and trading volume reached 132. The live price chart of GEM shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.49% and USD. View the chart live to track GEM movements.
How to buy GEM stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.27. Orders are usually placed near 50.27 or 50.57, while 132 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow GEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEM stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.21 - 54.29 and current price 50.27. Many compare 3.39% and 8.41% before placing orders at 50.27 or 50.57. Explore the GEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 54.29. Within 38.21 - 54.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) over the year was 38.21. Comparing it with the current 50.27 and 38.21 - 54.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEM stock split?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.74, and 31.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.74
- Open
- 50.43
- Bid
- 50.27
- Ask
- 50.57
- Low
- 49.85
- High
- 50.43
- Volume
- 132
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.41%
- Year Change
- 31.49%