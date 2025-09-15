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GDL: GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest
GDL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.41 and at a high of 8.44.
Follow GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDL stock price today?
GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 8.44 today. It trades within 8.41 - 8.44, yesterday's close was 8.44, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GDL shows these updates.
Does GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 8.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.06% and USD. View the chart live to track GDL movements.
How to buy GDL stock?
You can buy GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 8.44. Orders are usually placed near 8.44 or 8.74, while 10 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow GDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDL stock?
Investing in GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 8.24 - 8.67 and current price 8.44. Many compare -0.24% and -1.17% before placing orders at 8.44 or 8.74. Explore the GDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 8.67. Within 8.24 - 8.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest (GDL) over the year was 8.24. Comparing it with the current 8.44 and 8.24 - 8.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDL stock split?
GDL Fund, The of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.44, and -1.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.44
- Open
- 8.43
- Bid
- 8.44
- Ask
- 8.74
- Low
- 8.41
- High
- 8.44
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.17%
- Year Change
- -1.06%