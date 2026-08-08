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GDEC: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December
GDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.49 and at a high of 40.51.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDEC stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 40.49 today. It trades within 40.49 - 40.51, yesterday's close was 40.45, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of GDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 40.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.75% and USD. View the chart live to track GDEC movements.
How to buy GDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 40.49. Orders are usually placed near 40.49 or 40.79, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 35.74 - 40.53 and current price 40.49. Many compare 0.95% and 7.09% before placing orders at 40.49 or 40.79. Explore the GDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 40.53. Within 35.74 - 40.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December (GDEC) over the year was 35.74. Comparing it with the current 40.49 and 35.74 - 40.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDEC stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.45, and 12.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.45
- Open
- 40.49
- Bid
- 40.49
- Ask
- 40.79
- Low
- 40.49
- High
- 40.51
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.09%
- Year Change
- 12.75%