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GCOW: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
GCOW exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.68 and at a high of 46.99.
Follow Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCOW News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- GCOW: High Yield Play With Energy Exposure (BATS:GCOW)
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GCOW stock price today?
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock is priced at 46.95 today. It trades within 46.68 - 46.99, yesterday's close was 46.58, and trading volume reached 406. The live price chart of GCOW shows these updates.
Does Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is currently valued at 46.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GCOW movements.
How to buy GCOW stock?
You can buy Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 46.95. Orders are usually placed near 46.95 or 47.25, while 406 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow GCOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GCOW stock?
Investing in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.02 - 47.56 and current price 46.95. Many compare 0.64% and -0.80% before placing orders at 46.95 or 47.25. Explore the GCOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the past year was 47.56. Within 39.02 - 47.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) over the year was 39.02. Comparing it with the current 46.95 and 39.02 - 47.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GCOW stock split?
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.58, and 17.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.58
- Open
- 46.90
- Bid
- 46.95
- Ask
- 47.25
- Low
- 46.68
- High
- 46.99
- Volume
- 406
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.80%
- Year Change
- 17.40%