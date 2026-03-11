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GCOW: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

46.95 USD 0.37 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GCOW exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.68 and at a high of 46.99.

Follow Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GCOW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GCOW stock price today?

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock is priced at 46.95 today. It trades within 46.68 - 46.99, yesterday's close was 46.58, and trading volume reached 406. The live price chart of GCOW shows these updates.

Does Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is currently valued at 46.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GCOW movements.

How to buy GCOW stock?

You can buy Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 46.95. Orders are usually placed near 46.95 or 47.25, while 406 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow GCOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GCOW stock?

Investing in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.02 - 47.56 and current price 46.95. Many compare 0.64% and -0.80% before placing orders at 46.95 or 47.25. Explore the GCOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the past year was 47.56. Within 39.02 - 47.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) over the year was 39.02. Comparing it with the current 46.95 and 39.02 - 47.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GCOW stock split?

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.58, and 17.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.68 46.99
Year Range
39.02 47.56
Previous Close
46.58
Open
46.90
Bid
46.95
Ask
47.25
Low
46.68
High
46.99
Volume
406
Daily Change
0.79%
Month Change
0.64%
6 Months Change
-0.80%
Year Change
17.40%
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