- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBF: iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
GBF exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.23 and at a high of 102.29.
Follow iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBF News
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- July Market Digest
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GBF stock price today?
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock is priced at 102.29 today. It trades within 102.23 - 102.29, yesterday's close was 102.11, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of GBF shows these updates.
Does iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF is currently valued at 102.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track GBF movements.
How to buy GBF stock?
You can buy iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares at the current price of 102.29. Orders are usually placed near 102.29 or 102.59, while 18 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow GBF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBF stock?
Investing in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 101.85 - 106.43 and current price 102.29. Many compare 0.36% and -3.15% before placing orders at 102.29 or 102.59. Explore the GBF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the past year was 106.43. Within 101.85 - 106.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF) over the year was 101.85. Comparing it with the current 102.29 and 101.85 - 106.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBF stock split?
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.11, and -1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.11
- Open
- 102.26
- Bid
- 102.29
- Ask
- 102.59
- Low
- 102.23
- High
- 102.29
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.15%
- Year Change
- -1.53%