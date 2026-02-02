QuotesSections
Currencies / FYT
Back to US Stock Market

FYT: First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

72.96 USD 0.52 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FYT exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.57 and at a high of 73.15.

Follow First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FYT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FYT stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 72.96 today. It trades within 72.57 - 73.15, yesterday's close was 72.44, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of FYT shows these updates.

Does First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 72.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FYT movements.

How to buy FYT stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 72.96. Orders are usually placed near 72.96 or 73.26, while 48 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FYT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FYT stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 52.50 - 73.76 and current price 72.96. Many compare -0.19% and 16.20% before placing orders at 72.96 or 73.26. Explore the FYT price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 73.76. Within 52.50 - 73.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) over the year was 52.50. Comparing it with the current 72.96 and 52.50 - 73.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FYT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FYT stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.44, and 30.52% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
72.57 73.15
Year Range
52.50 73.76
Previous Close
72.44
Open
72.79
Bid
72.96
Ask
73.26
Low
72.57
High
73.15
Volume
48
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-0.19%
6 Months Change
16.20%
Year Change
30.52%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev