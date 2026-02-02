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FYT: First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
FYT exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.57 and at a high of 73.15.
Follow First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FYT News
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- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The Bulls Are Back in Control: Buy These 3 ETFs Now
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Tech Vs. Small Caps Volatility Widens As Rotation Accelerates
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FYT stock price today?
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 72.96 today. It trades within 72.57 - 73.15, yesterday's close was 72.44, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of FYT shows these updates.
Does First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 72.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FYT movements.
How to buy FYT stock?
You can buy First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 72.96. Orders are usually placed near 72.96 or 73.26, while 48 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FYT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FYT stock?
Investing in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 52.50 - 73.76 and current price 72.96. Many compare -0.19% and 16.20% before placing orders at 72.96 or 73.26. Explore the FYT price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 73.76. Within 52.50 - 73.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) over the year was 52.50. Comparing it with the current 72.96 and 52.50 - 73.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FYT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FYT stock split?
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.44, and 30.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.44
- Open
- 72.79
- Bid
- 72.96
- Ask
- 73.26
- Low
- 72.57
- High
- 73.15
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.20%
- Year Change
- 30.52%