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FXED: Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF
FXED exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.37 and at a high of 17.53.
Follow Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXED stock price today?
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 17.53 today. It trades within 17.37 - 17.53, yesterday's close was 17.40, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FXED shows these updates.
Does Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 17.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.45% and USD. View the chart live to track FXED movements.
How to buy FXED stock?
You can buy Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 17.53. Orders are usually placed near 17.53 or 17.83, while 6 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow FXED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXED stock?
Investing in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.07 - 18.89 and current price 17.53. Many compare 0.98% and -0.85% before placing orders at 17.53 or 17.83. Explore the FXED price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 18.89. Within 17.07 - 18.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) over the year was 17.07. Comparing it with the current 17.53 and 17.07 - 18.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXED stock split?
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.40, and -5.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.40
- Open
- 17.39
- Bid
- 17.53
- Ask
- 17.83
- Low
- 17.37
- High
- 17.53
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.85%
- Year Change
- -5.45%