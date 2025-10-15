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FTQI: First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF
FTQI exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.11 and at a high of 22.22.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTQI News
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- FTQI: AI Volatility Makes This 11% Yielding Fund A Defensive Play (NASDAQ:FTQI)
- The "Goldilocks Yield" For Passive Income In Retirement
- FTQI: 11.7% Yielding Covered Call Fund Fixes Some Category Problems
- FTQI: Tax-Efficient Monthly Income, But Not A Good Long-Term Choice (NASDAQ:FTQI)
- FTQI: Preserves Capital But Underperforms Peers
- QQQH: Benefits And Drawbacks Of A Nasdaq 100 Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTQI stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF stock is priced at 22.22 today. It trades within 22.11 - 22.22, yesterday's close was 22.09, and trading volume reached 345. The live price chart of FTQI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF is currently valued at 22.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FTQI movements.
How to buy FTQI stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.22. Orders are usually placed near 22.22 or 22.52, while 345 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTQI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTQI stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.23 - 22.37 and current price 22.22. Many compare 2.49% and 9.30% before placing orders at 22.22 or 22.52. Explore the FTQI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF in the past year was 22.37. Within 19.23 - 22.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) over the year was 19.23. Comparing it with the current 22.22 and 19.23 - 22.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTQI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTQI stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.09, and 12.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.09
- Open
- 22.22
- Bid
- 22.22
- Ask
- 22.52
- Low
- 22.11
- High
- 22.22
- Volume
- 345
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.30%
- Year Change
- 12.00%