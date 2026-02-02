- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTGC: First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
FTGC exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.88 and at a high of 29.03.
Follow First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTGC News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Greg Sharenow On Structural Changes In The Commodity Complex
- Oil Dips On Diplomacy, But Supply Risks Still Linger
- Stock-Bond Dynamics May Be In Flux, But Global Diversification Proved Its Worth In 2026
- The U.S. And Iran Reach Tentative Deal To End Hostilities, But Risks Remain
- The Stagflation Narrative: What Doomers Get Wrong (Part 2)
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- What’s Really Moving Commodity Markets In 2026?
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Fund Flows In Focus: Investors Eye Commodity ETFs Amid Middle East Conflict
- Inflation Risks Likely to Persist: ETFs Worth Watching Now
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Layered Uncertainty: Conflict, Credit Stress, And AI
- Keeping Long-Term Perspective As The Iran Conflict Continues
- Asset Allocation: Does Middle East Conflict Change The Calculus?
- 5 Low-Beta Commodity ETFs to Scoop Up Amid Market Volatility
- Geopolitics And The Markets: Positioning For Volatility
- Risk Trade Poised To Follow Crypto’s Lead
- Reverberant Reversals
- Weekly Market Pulse: What’s Your Risk Tolerance?
- NFP Forecast, Fed's New Direction, RBA Rate Hike Risk, BoE/ECB Pause And Big Tech Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTGC stock price today?
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock is priced at 28.91 today. It trades within 28.88 - 29.03, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 587. The live price chart of FTGC shows these updates.
Does First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund is currently valued at 28.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track FTGC movements.
How to buy FTGC stock?
You can buy First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund shares at the current price of 28.91. Orders are usually placed near 28.91 or 29.21, while 587 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FTGC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTGC stock?
Investing in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.70 - 30.65 and current price 28.91. Many compare 1.26% and 10.09% before placing orders at 28.91 or 29.21. Explore the FTGC price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the past year was 30.65. Within 22.70 - 30.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) over the year was 22.70. Comparing it with the current 28.91 and 22.70 - 30.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTGC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTGC stock split?
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and 12.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.77
- Open
- 28.89
- Bid
- 28.91
- Ask
- 29.21
- Low
- 28.88
- High
- 29.03
- Volume
- 587
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.09%
- Year Change
- 12.97%