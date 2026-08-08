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FSSL: FS Specialty Lending Fund
FSSL exchange rate has changed by 1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.22 and at a high of 11.44.
Follow FS Specialty Lending Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSSL stock price today?
FS Specialty Lending Fund stock is priced at 11.40 today. It trades within 11.22 - 11.44, yesterday's close was 11.23, and trading volume reached 431. The live price chart of FSSL shows these updates.
Does FS Specialty Lending Fund stock pay dividends?
FS Specialty Lending Fund is currently valued at 11.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FSSL movements.
How to buy FSSL stock?
You can buy FS Specialty Lending Fund shares at the current price of 11.40. Orders are usually placed near 11.40 or 11.70, while 431 and 1.24% show market activity. Follow FSSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSSL stock?
Investing in FS Specialty Lending Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.76 - 14.89 and current price 11.40. Many compare 2.24% and -4.20% before placing orders at 11.40 or 11.70. Explore the FSSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FS Specialty Lending Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FS Specialty Lending Fund in the past year was 14.89. Within 10.76 - 14.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track FS Specialty Lending Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FS Specialty Lending Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FS Specialty Lending Fund (FSSL) over the year was 10.76. Comparing it with the current 11.40 and 10.76 - 14.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSSL stock split?
FS Specialty Lending Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.23, and -20.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.23
- Open
- 11.26
- Bid
- 11.40
- Ask
- 11.70
- Low
- 11.22
- High
- 11.44
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- 1.51%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.20%
- Year Change
- -20.00%