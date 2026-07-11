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FSMD: Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
FSMD exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.08 and at a high of 52.45.
Follow Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSMD News
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- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSMD stock price today?
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 52.33 today. It trades within 52.08 - 52.45, yesterday's close was 51.88, and trading volume reached 232. The live price chart of FSMD shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 52.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.13% and USD. View the chart live to track FSMD movements.
How to buy FSMD stock?
You can buy Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 52.33. Orders are usually placed near 52.33 or 52.63, while 232 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FSMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSMD stock?
Investing in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.85 - 53.00 and current price 52.33. Many compare 2.55% and 12.08% before placing orders at 52.33 or 52.63. Explore the FSMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the past year was 53.00. Within 41.85 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (FSMD) over the year was 41.85. Comparing it with the current 52.33 and 41.85 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSMD stock split?
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.88, and 21.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.88
- Open
- 52.24
- Bid
- 52.33
- Ask
- 52.63
- Low
- 52.08
- High
- 52.45
- Volume
- 232
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.08%
- Year Change
- 21.13%