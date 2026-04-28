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FSEC: Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
FSEC exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.39 and at a high of 43.49.
Follow Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSEC News
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- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
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- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
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- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSEC stock price today?
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock is priced at 43.47 today. It trades within 43.39 - 43.49, yesterday's close was 43.34, and trading volume reached 513. The live price chart of FSEC shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF is currently valued at 43.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FSEC movements.
How to buy FSEC stock?
You can buy Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF shares at the current price of 43.47. Orders are usually placed near 43.47 or 43.77, while 513 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow FSEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSEC stock?
Investing in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.97 - 44.93 and current price 43.47. Many compare 0.62% and -2.47% before placing orders at 43.47 or 43.77. Explore the FSEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the past year was 44.93. Within 42.97 - 44.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) over the year was 42.97. Comparing it with the current 43.47 and 42.97 - 44.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSEC stock split?
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.34, and -0.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.34
- Open
- 43.39
- Bid
- 43.47
- Ask
- 43.77
- Low
- 43.39
- High
- 43.49
- Volume
- 513
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.47%
- Year Change
- -0.41%