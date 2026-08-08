- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FSCS: First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
FSCS exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.43 and at a high of 38.45.
Follow First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSCS stock price today?
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock is priced at 38.45 today. It trades within 38.43 - 38.45, yesterday's close was 38.24, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FSCS shows these updates.
Does First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF is currently valued at 38.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.53% and USD. View the chart live to track FSCS movements.
How to buy FSCS stock?
You can buy First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF shares at the current price of 38.45. Orders are usually placed near 38.45 or 38.75, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow FSCS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSCS stock?
Investing in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.30 - 38.54 and current price 38.45. Many compare 1.77% and 3.03% before placing orders at 38.45 or 38.75. Explore the FSCS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the past year was 38.54. Within 34.30 - 38.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) over the year was 34.30. Comparing it with the current 38.45 and 34.30 - 38.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSCS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSCS stock split?
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.24, and 2.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.24
- Open
- 38.43
- Bid
- 38.45
- Ask
- 38.75
- Low
- 38.43
- High
- 38.45
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- 2.53%