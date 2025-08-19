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FPFD: Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF
FPFD exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.27 and at a high of 21.30.
Follow Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPFD News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPFD stock price today?
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock is priced at 21.28 today. It trades within 21.27 - 21.30, yesterday's close was 21.26, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of FPFD shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF is currently valued at 21.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FPFD movements.
How to buy FPFD stock?
You can buy Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.28. Orders are usually placed near 21.28 or 21.58, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FPFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPFD stock?
Investing in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.19 - 22.33 and current price 21.28. Many compare 0.00% and -3.05% before placing orders at 21.28 or 21.58. Explore the FPFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the past year was 22.33. Within 21.19 - 22.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) over the year was 21.19. Comparing it with the current 21.28 and 21.19 - 22.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPFD stock split?
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.26, and -2.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.26
- Open
- 21.28
- Bid
- 21.28
- Ask
- 21.58
- Low
- 21.27
- High
- 21.30
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.05%
- Year Change
- -2.21%