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FPE: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF
FPE exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.85 and at a high of 17.87.
Follow First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPE News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- SPFF: Chasing The Highest Yields In Preferreds Looks A Bad Idea (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- NPFI: Low-Volatility Preferred ETF
- The Income Quintet: 5 Pillars Of Safe High Yield
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- PFFV: VRP May Be A Better Choice
- VRP: Preferred ETF With Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Return (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- PFXF: Preferred Stock ETF Without Banks (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- FPE: Income ETF With Systemic Risk And Slow Erosion (NYSEARCA:FPE)
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPE stock price today?
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF stock is priced at 17.87 today. It trades within 17.85 - 17.87, yesterday's close was 17.83, and trading volume reached 621. The live price chart of FPE shows these updates.
Does First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF is currently valued at 17.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.72% and USD. View the chart live to track FPE movements.
How to buy FPE stock?
You can buy First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF shares at the current price of 17.87. Orders are usually placed near 17.87 or 18.17, while 621 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPE stock?
Investing in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.54 - 18.51 and current price 17.87. Many compare 0.28% and -2.03% before placing orders at 17.87 or 18.17. Explore the FPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF in the past year was 18.51. Within 17.54 - 18.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF (FPE) over the year was 17.54. Comparing it with the current 17.87 and 17.54 - 18.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPE stock split?
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.83, and -0.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.83
- Open
- 17.87
- Bid
- 17.87
- Ask
- 18.17
- Low
- 17.85
- High
- 17.87
- Volume
- 621
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.03%
- Year Change
- -0.72%