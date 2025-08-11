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FPAG: Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF
FPAG exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.79 and at a high of 43.21.
Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPAG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPAG stock price today?
Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF stock is priced at 42.95 today. It trades within 42.79 - 43.21, yesterday's close was 42.67, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of FPAG shows these updates.
Does Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF is currently valued at 42.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.26% and USD. View the chart live to track FPAG movements.
How to buy FPAG stock?
You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF shares at the current price of 42.95. Orders are usually placed near 42.95 or 43.25, while 69 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow FPAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPAG stock?
Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.08 - 43.21 and current price 42.95. Many compare 1.95% and 10.47% before placing orders at 42.95 or 43.25. Explore the FPAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF in the past year was 43.21. Within 35.08 - 43.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF (FPAG) over the year was 35.08. Comparing it with the current 42.95 and 35.08 - 43.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPAG stock split?
Northern Lights Fund Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.67, and 9.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.67
- Open
- 42.83
- Bid
- 42.95
- Ask
- 43.25
- Low
- 42.79
- High
- 43.21
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.47%
- Year Change
- 9.26%