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FOCT: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October
FOCT exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.38 and at a high of 53.52.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FOCT stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October stock is priced at 53.46 today. It trades within 53.38 - 53.52, yesterday's close was 53.30, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of FOCT shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October is currently valued at 53.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.39% and USD. View the chart live to track FOCT movements.
How to buy FOCT stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October shares at the current price of 53.46. Orders are usually placed near 53.46 or 53.76, while 22 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow FOCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FOCT stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 45.74 - 53.52 and current price 53.46. Many compare 1.00% and 8.90% before placing orders at 53.46 or 53.76. Explore the FOCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October in the past year was 53.52. Within 45.74 - 53.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (FOCT) over the year was 45.74. Comparing it with the current 53.46 and 45.74 - 53.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FOCT stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.30, and 16.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.30
- Open
- 53.38
- Bid
- 53.46
- Ask
- 53.76
- Low
- 53.38
- High
- 53.52
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.90%
- Year Change
- 16.39%