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FMHI: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
FMHI exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.72 and at a high of 47.93.
Follow First Trust Municipal High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMHI News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Markets In Context: Noise Vs. Fundamentals
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMHI stock price today?
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock is priced at 47.88 today. It trades within 47.72 - 47.93, yesterday's close was 47.73, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of FMHI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF is currently valued at 47.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FMHI movements.
How to buy FMHI stock?
You can buy First Trust Municipal High Income ETF shares at the current price of 47.88. Orders are usually placed near 47.88 or 48.18, while 170 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow FMHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMHI stock?
Investing in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.03 - 48.73 and current price 47.88. Many compare 0.74% and -1.28% before placing orders at 47.88 or 48.18. Explore the FMHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the past year was 48.73. Within 46.03 - 48.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Municipal High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) over the year was 46.03. Comparing it with the current 47.88 and 46.03 - 48.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMHI stock split?
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.73, and 4.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.73
- Open
- 47.72
- Bid
- 47.88
- Ask
- 48.18
- Low
- 47.72
- High
- 47.93
- Volume
- 170
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.28%
- Year Change
- 4.02%