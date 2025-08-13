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FMAG: Fidelity Magellan ETF
FMAG exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.87 and at a high of 37.05.
Follow Fidelity Magellan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMAG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMAG stock price today?
Fidelity Magellan ETF stock is priced at 36.93 today. It trades within 36.87 - 37.05, yesterday's close was 36.98, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of FMAG shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Magellan ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Magellan ETF is currently valued at 36.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.45% and USD. View the chart live to track FMAG movements.
How to buy FMAG stock?
You can buy Fidelity Magellan ETF shares at the current price of 36.93. Orders are usually placed near 36.93 or 37.23, while 13 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow FMAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMAG stock?
Investing in Fidelity Magellan ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.49 - 37.57 and current price 36.93. Many compare 2.61% and 10.04% before placing orders at 36.93 or 37.23. Explore the FMAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Magellan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the past year was 37.57. Within 30.49 - 37.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Magellan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Magellan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) over the year was 30.49. Comparing it with the current 36.93 and 30.49 - 37.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMAG stock split?
Fidelity Magellan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.98, and 7.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.98
- Open
- 36.98
- Bid
- 36.93
- Ask
- 37.23
- Low
- 36.87
- High
- 37.05
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.04%
- Year Change
- 7.45%