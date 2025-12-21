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FLTB: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF
FLTB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.95 and at a high of 50.09.
Follow Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLTB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLTB stock price today?
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.04 today. It trades within 49.95 - 50.09, yesterday's close was 49.97, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of FLTB shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.01% and USD. View the chart live to track FLTB movements.
How to buy FLTB stock?
You can buy Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.04. Orders are usually placed near 50.04 or 50.34, while 75 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FLTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLTB stock?
Investing in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.42 - 51.15 and current price 50.04. Many compare 1.25% and -1.50% before placing orders at 50.04 or 50.34. Explore the FLTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the past year was 51.15. Within 49.42 - 51.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) over the year was 49.42. Comparing it with the current 50.04 and 49.42 - 51.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLTB stock split?
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.97, and -1.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.97
- Open
- 50.07
- Bid
- 50.04
- Ask
- 50.34
- Low
- 49.95
- High
- 50.09
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.50%
- Year Change
- -1.01%