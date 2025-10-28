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FLSW: Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF
FLSW exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.64 and at a high of 44.86.
Follow Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLSW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLSW stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock is priced at 44.67 today. It trades within 44.64 - 44.86, yesterday's close was 44.18, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of FLSW shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF is currently valued at 44.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.86% and USD. View the chart live to track FLSW movements.
How to buy FLSW stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF shares at the current price of 44.67. Orders are usually placed near 44.67 or 44.97, while 12 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow FLSW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLSW stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.41 - 45.27 and current price 44.67. Many compare 1.78% and 1.25% before placing orders at 44.67 or 44.97. Explore the FLSW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the past year was 45.27. Within 37.41 - 45.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) over the year was 37.41. Comparing it with the current 44.67 and 37.41 - 45.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLSW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLSW stock split?
Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.18, and 17.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.18
- Open
- 44.81
- Bid
- 44.67
- Ask
- 44.97
- Low
- 44.64
- High
- 44.86
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.25%
- Year Change
- 17.86%