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FLSP: Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF
FLSP exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.04 and at a high of 28.27.
Follow Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLSP stock price today?
Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock is priced at 28.11 today. It trades within 28.04 - 28.27, yesterday's close was 28.15, and trading volume reached 165. The live price chart of FLSP shows these updates.
Does Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF is currently valued at 28.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FLSP movements.
How to buy FLSP stock?
You can buy Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF shares at the current price of 28.11. Orders are usually placed near 28.11 or 28.41, while 165 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow FLSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLSP stock?
Investing in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.21 - 29.01 and current price 28.11. Many compare -0.25% and 2.00% before placing orders at 28.11 or 28.41. Explore the FLSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the past year was 29.01. Within 25.21 - 29.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) over the year was 25.21. Comparing it with the current 28.11 and 25.21 - 29.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLSP stock split?
Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.15, and 11.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.15
- Open
- 28.14
- Bid
- 28.11
- Ask
- 28.41
- Low
- 28.04
- High
- 28.27
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.00%
- Year Change
- 11.02%