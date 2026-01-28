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FLQS: Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF

50.57 USD 0.28 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLQS exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.57 and at a high of 50.61.

Follow Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLQS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLQS stock price today?

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock is priced at 50.57 today. It trades within 50.57 - 50.61, yesterday's close was 50.29, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FLQS shows these updates.

Does Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF is currently valued at 50.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.57% and USD. View the chart live to track FLQS movements.

How to buy FLQS stock?

You can buy Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF shares at the current price of 50.57. Orders are usually placed near 50.57 or 50.87, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow FLQS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLQS stock?

Investing in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.00 - 50.86 and current price 50.57. Many compare 0.96% and 12.03% before placing orders at 50.57 or 50.87. Explore the FLQS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the past year was 50.86. Within 41.00 - 50.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) over the year was 41.00. Comparing it with the current 50.57 and 41.00 - 50.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLQS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLQS stock split?

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.29, and 16.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.57 50.61
Year Range
41.00 50.86
Previous Close
50.29
Open
50.61
Bid
50.57
Ask
50.87
Low
50.57
High
50.61
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
0.96%
6 Months Change
12.03%
Year Change
16.57%
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