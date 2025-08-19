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FLMX: Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF
FLMX exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.67 and at a high of 37.84.
Follow Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLMX News
- CUSMA Countdown: What Investors Need To Know
- Key CUSMA Deadline Looms Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
- Mexico: The Manufacturing Hub Of North America
- U.S. Investors Should Be Jealous of the Historic Rate-Cut Cycle Happening in Mexico. Here’s 2 Ways to Profit.
- Emerging Markets: How Investors Are Responding To Shifting Global Paradigm
- EWW: Remains A Hold Amidst USMCA Uncertainty (NYSEARCA:EWW)
- Global Leading Indicators, December 2025 - Broad-Based Strength
- EM Equity Outlook 2026: From Rebound To Rotation
- Navigating An Emerging Markets Inflection: Innovation, Discipline, And Quality Growth
- Emerging-market stocks — even in Venezuela — are rallying after Maduro’s capture
- Global Leading Indicators, October 2025 - In The Pipe, Five By Five
- 6 Months Since Liberation Day: Where Global Investors Are Rotating Next
- Inflection Points: Tariffs In The Wind
- As U.S. Stocks Hit Records, Do Mexican Equities Offer Diversification Opportunities?
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- Curveballs: Mexico’s Bond Market Shines In 2025
- Headwinds For Mexican Economy Spell Trouble For EWW And FLMX (NYSEARCA:EWW)
- EWW: A Primer On The Premier Mexican ETF (EWW)
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- International Breakouts To Watch
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLMX stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock is priced at 37.72 today. It trades within 37.67 - 37.84, yesterday's close was 37.27, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of FLMX shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF is currently valued at 37.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.19% and USD. View the chart live to track FLMX movements.
How to buy FLMX stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF shares at the current price of 37.72. Orders are usually placed near 37.72 or 38.02, while 43 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow FLMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLMX stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.11 - 40.03 and current price 37.72. Many compare 1.13% and -3.58% before placing orders at 37.72 or 38.02. Explore the FLMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the past year was 40.03. Within 30.11 - 40.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) over the year was 30.11. Comparing it with the current 37.72 and 30.11 - 40.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLMX stock split?
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.27, and 25.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.27
- Open
- 37.75
- Bid
- 37.72
- Ask
- 38.02
- Low
- 37.67
- High
- 37.84
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.58%
- Year Change
- 25.19%