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FLJP: Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

41.24 USD 0.68 (1.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLJP exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.04 and at a high of 41.27.

Follow Franklin FTSE Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLJP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLJP stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock is priced at 41.24 today. It trades within 41.04 - 41.27, yesterday's close was 40.56, and trading volume reached 926. The live price chart of FLJP shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF is currently valued at 41.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.29% and USD. View the chart live to track FLJP movements.

How to buy FLJP stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Japan ETF shares at the current price of 41.24. Orders are usually placed near 41.24 or 41.54, while 926 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow FLJP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLJP stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.45 - 41.53 and current price 41.24. Many compare 4.75% and 7.62% before placing orders at 41.24 or 41.54. Explore the FLJP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the past year was 41.53. Within 33.45 - 41.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Japan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) over the year was 33.45. Comparing it with the current 41.24 and 33.45 - 41.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLJP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLJP stock split?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.56, and 23.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.04 41.27
Year Range
33.45 41.53
Previous Close
40.56
Open
41.15
Bid
41.24
Ask
41.54
Low
41.04
High
41.27
Volume
926
Daily Change
1.68%
Month Change
4.75%
6 Months Change
7.62%
Year Change
23.29%
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