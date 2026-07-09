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FLJP: Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
FLJP exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.04 and at a high of 41.27.
Follow Franklin FTSE Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLJP News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Why The US Is Buying Japanese Yen—And Why Your 401(k) Cares
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLJP stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock is priced at 41.24 today. It trades within 41.04 - 41.27, yesterday's close was 40.56, and trading volume reached 926. The live price chart of FLJP shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF is currently valued at 41.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.29% and USD. View the chart live to track FLJP movements.
How to buy FLJP stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Japan ETF shares at the current price of 41.24. Orders are usually placed near 41.24 or 41.54, while 926 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow FLJP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLJP stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.45 - 41.53 and current price 41.24. Many compare 4.75% and 7.62% before placing orders at 41.24 or 41.54. Explore the FLJP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the past year was 41.53. Within 33.45 - 41.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Japan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) over the year was 33.45. Comparing it with the current 41.24 and 33.45 - 41.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLJP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLJP stock split?
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.56, and 23.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.56
- Open
- 41.15
- Bid
- 41.24
- Ask
- 41.54
- Low
- 41.04
- High
- 41.27
- Volume
- 926
- Daily Change
- 1.68%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.62%
- Year Change
- 23.29%