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FLJJ: AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan
FLJJ exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.43 and at a high of 34.43.
Follow AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLJJ stock price today?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan stock is priced at 34.43 today. It trades within 34.43 - 34.43, yesterday's close was 34.29, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FLJJ shows these updates.
Does AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan stock pay dividends?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan is currently valued at 34.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FLJJ movements.
How to buy FLJJ stock?
You can buy AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan shares at the current price of 34.43. Orders are usually placed near 34.43 or 34.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLJJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLJJ stock?
Investing in AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan involves considering the yearly range 30.73 - 34.43 and current price 34.43. Many compare 1.00% and 7.03% before placing orders at 34.43 or 34.73. Explore the FLJJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan stock highest prices?
The highest price of AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan in the past year was 34.43. Within 30.73 - 34.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan performance using the live chart.
What are AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan (FLJJ) over the year was 30.73. Comparing it with the current 34.43 and 30.73 - 34.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLJJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLJJ stock split?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Jan has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.29, and 12.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.29
- Open
- 34.43
- Bid
- 34.43
- Ask
- 34.73
- Low
- 34.43
- High
- 34.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.03%
- Year Change
- 12.04%