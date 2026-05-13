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FLHY: Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

24.16 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLHY exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.13 and at a high of 24.17.

Follow Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLHY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLHY stock price today?

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock is priced at 24.16 today. It trades within 24.13 - 24.17, yesterday's close was 24.10, and trading volume reached 502. The live price chart of FLHY shows these updates.

Does Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF is currently valued at 24.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.25% and USD. View the chart live to track FLHY movements.

How to buy FLHY stock?

You can buy Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF shares at the current price of 24.16. Orders are usually placed near 24.16 or 24.46, while 502 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow FLHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLHY stock?

Investing in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.83 - 24.63 and current price 24.16. Many compare 0.62% and -0.70% before placing orders at 24.16 or 24.46. Explore the FLHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.83 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) over the year was 23.83. Comparing it with the current 24.16 and 23.83 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLHY stock split?

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.10, and -0.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.13 24.17
Year Range
23.83 24.63
Previous Close
24.10
Open
24.17
Bid
24.16
Ask
24.46
Low
24.13
High
24.17
Volume
502
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
-0.70%
Year Change
-0.25%
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