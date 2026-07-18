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FLEU: Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

36.99 USD 0.26 (0.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLEU exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.98 and at a high of 37.15.

Follow Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLEU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLEU stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock is priced at 36.99 today. It trades within 36.98 - 37.15, yesterday's close was 36.73, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of FLEU shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF is currently valued at 36.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.08% and USD. View the chart live to track FLEU movements.

How to buy FLEU stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF shares at the current price of 36.99. Orders are usually placed near 36.99 or 37.29, while 14 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow FLEU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLEU stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.49 - 37.17 and current price 36.99. Many compare 2.24% and 6.05% before placing orders at 36.99 or 37.29. Explore the FLEU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the past year was 37.17. Within 30.49 - 37.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (FLEU) over the year was 30.49. Comparing it with the current 36.99 and 30.49 - 37.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLEU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLEU stock split?

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.73, and 21.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.98 37.15
Year Range
30.49 37.17
Previous Close
36.73
Open
37.15
Bid
36.99
Ask
37.29
Low
36.98
High
37.15
Volume
14
Daily Change
0.71%
Month Change
2.24%
6 Months Change
6.05%
Year Change
21.08%
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