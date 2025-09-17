QuotesSections
Currencies / FLDDW
FLDDW

0.3590 USD 0.0010 (0.28%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLDDW exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3500 and at a high of 0.3943.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3500 0.3943
Year Range
0.3211 1.3800
Previous Close
0.3600
Open
0.3700
Bid
0.3590
Ask
0.3620
Low
0.3500
High
0.3943
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
-25.21%
6 Months Change
-51.49%
Year Change
-73.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev